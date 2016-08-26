Barcelona solve goalkeeping dilemma

The soap opera that is Barcelona’s goalkeeping situation has come to an official and definitive end with the signing of Jasper Cillessen and the departure of Claudio Bravo.

Cillessen moves from Dutch giants Ajax for an initial fee of €13 million with a further €2m in variables, while Bravo leaves after two very successful seasons at the Nou Camp to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City for €18m plus €2m in bonuses.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen became frustrated with his place, or lack thereof, in the team last season, his frustrations peaking during December’s Club World Cup competition, where Bravo played ahead of the German.

The Chilean’s excellent performances in goal made it hard to drop him, although the club knew that the future was ultimately in the safe hands of ter Stegen.

City have solved Barcelona’s problem for them with Pep Guardiola at pains to show current No.1 Joe Hart the exit door and replace him with a goalkeeper that has the requisite footwork and ball playing abilities to suit his style of football.

Economically the transfers make a great deal of sense; not only are the Catalans selling Bravo for €5m more than they are buying Cillessen, but they are also making a profit on the Chilean, whom they bought from Real Sociedad in 2014 for €15m.

There are those, however, who feel that a goalkeeper of Bravo’s quality should not move for less than €40m, (although this is highly unlikely given he is 33 years of age), while at the same time strengthening one of their main rivals in the Champions League.

The Blaugrana won’t have to wait long to see Bravo back in Barcelona however, as his new team were drawn in the same group as his old charges in this year’s Champions League, where they will also face Borussia Monchengladbach and Celtic.

Meanwhile, Cillessen passed his medical on Friday and made a point of stating that he is not coming to Barcelona to accept his supposedly predetermined role as backup goalkeeper.

