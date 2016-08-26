Zidane open to Rodriguez remaining at Real Madrid

The Colombia star has long been linked with a move away from the European champions, but coach Zidane would not be averse to him remaining at the club

by   @suhayl92
Add to Flipboard Magazine. 0 commenti
James Rodriguez

Amid yet more speculation surrounding James Rodriguez’s future at Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane admits he hasn’t spoken to the Colombian but insists he is not against keeping him at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Impressive form at the 2014 World Cup earned him a big money move from Monaco, and while he did well in his first season, injuries and a lack of playing time halted his progress last year.

GWG predictor

Zidane has not been particularly active in the transfer market himself, which has opened up the possibility of James remaining at the club despite mounting interest from elsewhere, something the boss is happy with.

“I haven’t spoken to James individually, only when discussing with the group,” he said.

“Every time I speak, people say I don’t want James to stay, and it is true he hasn’t played much, but he has a contract and he is an important player like everyone else.”

James Rodriguez,Markel Bergara,Joseba Zaldua

Clubs in the Premier League are believed to be monitoring his situation, while Juventus are also said to be keen on doing a deal before the transfer window shuts.

Originally published on Marca.com by Harry De Cosemo

@suhayl92 Email
Add to Flipboard Magazine.
0 comments

Previous article

Salvatore Sirigu PSG

Sirigu seals Sevilla switch

0 comments

Type your comment here

  • GazzettaWorld

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. Via Angelo Rizzoli, 8 - 20132 Milano. Copyright 2015 © Tutti i diritti riservati. Sitemap | Cookie Policy e Privacy CF, Partita I.V.A. e Iscrizione al Registro delle Imprese di Milano n.12086540155. R.E.A. di Milano: 1524326 Capitale sociale € 475.134.602,10

Login / Register

Forgot your Password

Login / Register

Already have an Account

Get New Password

Already have an Account

accettazione privacy