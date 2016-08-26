Zidane open to Rodriguez remaining at Real Madrid

Amid yet more speculation surrounding James Rodriguez’s future at Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane admits he hasn’t spoken to the Colombian but insists he is not against keeping him at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
Impressive form at the 2014 World Cup earned him a big money move from Monaco, and while he did well in his first season, injuries and a lack of playing time halted his progress last year.
Zidane has not been particularly active in the transfer market himself, which has opened up the possibility of James remaining at the club despite mounting interest from elsewhere, something the boss is happy with.
“I haven’t spoken to James individually, only when discussing with the group,” he said.
“Every time I speak, people say I don’t want James to stay, and it is true he hasn’t played much, but he has a contract and he is an important player like everyone else.”
Clubs in the Premier League are believed to be monitoring his situation, while Juventus are also said to be keen on doing a deal before the transfer window shuts.
Originally published on Marca.com by Harry De Cosemo
