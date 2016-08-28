Juventus striker Zaza seals West Ham switch

Despite only joining the Bianconeri last summer, the 25-year-old has now completed an initial loan move to the Hammers, who are then expected to pay a €28 million fee to make the deal permanent

Simone Zaza Juventus - Hellas Verona

West Ham United have finalised a summer move for Simone Zaza, after the Premier League club finally came to an agreement with Serie A side Juventus.

The Italy international has long been expected to depart Turin this summer, although the Bianconeri have been fairly insisted in regards to their high-priced valuation.

However, Jack Sullivan, recently published a Twitter photo on Saturday, in which it shown the player posing with his father David, who is one of West Ham’s owners.

The intricate details of the deal have yet to be released, although it is expected that the player will arrive on an initial loan deal, with the East London outfit then having an obligation to buy permanently for a fee of around €28 million.

Zaza had previously been linked with a switch to Wolfsburg, however the 25-year-old’s delay in making a decision ultimately forced them into opting for alternatives.

Since joining the Bianconeri from Sassuolo last summer, Zaza has made just 19 Serie A appearances for the club, scoring five goals in the process.

