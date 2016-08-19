Stambouli latest midfielder linked with AC Milan

Having been turned down in their attempts to sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid, AC Milan are now looking to land Benjamin Stambouli from PSG.
The Rossoneri have had a quiet summer, only bringing in the likes of Jose Sosa, Gianluca Lapadula, Leonel Vangioni and Gustavo Gomez, but vice-president Adriano Galliani is keen to add another reinforcement.
Landing a new midfielder for coach Vincenzo Montella appears to be the main goal, with Kovacic previously being the top target.
However, with Los Blancos making it clear they will be keeping the Croatian, Galliani has since turned his attention to Stambouli, who only joined PSG last summer.
The French giants signed the 26-year-old from Tottenham for €8 million, and while he made 23 Ligue 1 appearances last season, playing time may be harder to come by this year due to the signing of Grzegorz Krychowiak from Sevilla.
Other names linked with Milan are Leandro Paredes of Roma and Bologna’s Amadou Diawara, though moves for either player haven’t gained traction due to their price tag.
We as ac Milan are signing all the wrong players to our team, whit players like Arbeloa and Jose Sosa who both are too old and too slow to play in our teams! So we must badly upgrade our teams central midfield position and our best options for that place of the field are Kovacic from real Madrid, Paredes from Roma and Diawara from Bologna! So we must sign at least one of thous three players to our team in order to upgrade our teams central midfield position! Then we must sign real Madrid”s Isco to our team at all cost, because he one of the worlds best creative midfielders in today”s football world! And last but least we must sign one world class central defender to upgrade our teams central defense, because Zapata is injured and our new coach Montella is going to play whit three central defenders next season and i hope that we can sign one thies two options to play in our central defense and the players are Musacchio from Villareal and Mustafi from Valencia!