Stambouli latest midfielder linked with AC Milan

Having been turned down in their attempts to sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid, AC Milan are now looking to land Benjamin Stambouli from PSG.

The Rossoneri have had a quiet summer, only bringing in the likes of Jose Sosa, Gianluca Lapadula, Leonel Vangioni and Gustavo Gomez, but vice-president Adriano Galliani is keen to add another reinforcement.

Landing a new midfielder for coach Vincenzo Montella appears to be the main goal, with Kovacic previously being the top target.

However, with Los Blancos making it clear they will be keeping the Croatian, Galliani has since turned his attention to Stambouli, who only joined PSG last summer.

The French giants signed the 26-year-old from Tottenham for €8 million, and while he made 23 Ligue 1 appearances last season, playing time may be harder to come by this year due to the signing of Grzegorz Krychowiak from Sevilla.

Other names linked with Milan are Leandro Paredes of Roma and Bologna’s Amadou Diawara, though moves for either player haven’t gained traction due to their price tag.