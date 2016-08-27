Sissoko: I’m not worth Newcastle’s asking price

The €40 million price tag that has been placed upon Newcastle United midfielder Moussa Sissoko is too high, according to the player himself.
Inter had strongly considered making a move for the France international, who impressed during his country’s defeat in the Euro 2016 final, before making other moves instead.
Real Madrid were also linked with the midfielder and Juventus are also monitoring his situation in the event that they can’t tempt Luiz Gustavo of Wolfsburg but they may be put off by the Magpies’ asking price.
“They are asking for €40 million for me but I think that’s an exaggerated price,” Sissoko told France Football. “I was bought for something like €2m and so for this reason, a sale has slowed down.
“That price is deterring any clubs who are interested and even with Real, things have cooled.”
Sissoko also bemoaned his current situation at St James’ Park, admitting that things have been difficult for him since he returned from Euro 2016.
“Ever since I came back from my holiday, I’ve been training alone. I’ve been involved in some exercises with my teammates but for important meetings, I’m not there,” he added.
“[Rafael] Benitez wants to build a team to return to the Premier League and I’m not part of his plans.”
