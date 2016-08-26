Sirigu seals Sevilla switch

Having already completed his medical with the club, the 29-year-old has now joined the Spanish outfit on a season-long loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain

Whilst Jorge Sampaoli continues to alter his Sevilla squad to his own specific liking, the LaLiga side have now confirmed the signing of Salvatore Sirigu from Paris Saint-Germain.

This Italian twist comes shortly after the summer arrival of Franco Vazquez from Palermo, as the reigning Europa League champions aim to create a squad that can challenge on all fronts during this year’s campaign.

The experienced shot-stopper has arrived on an initial loan deal from PSG, as Sevilla confirmed the player’s arrival via their Twitter on Thursday.

Sirigu was reportedly a specific target for new coach Sampaoli, and he will be delighted that the player successfully completed his medical and subsequently put pen to paper on a temporary deal with the Spanish side.

After beginning his career with Palermo, the 29-year-old earned a move to the French capital back in 2011, although he recently fell down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes, as he was replaced by the emergent Kevin Trapp.

 

