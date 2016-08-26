Sirigu seals Sevilla switch

Whilst Jorge Sampaoli continues to alter his Sevilla squad to his own specific liking, the LaLiga side have now confirmed the signing of Salvatore Sirigu from Paris Saint-Germain.
This Italian twist comes shortly after the summer arrival of Franco Vazquez from Palermo, as the reigning Europa League champions aim to create a squad that can challenge on all fronts during this year’s campaign.
The experienced shot-stopper has arrived on an initial loan deal from PSG, as Sevilla confirmed the player’s arrival via their Twitter on Thursday.
📣 OFICIAL I Salvatore Sirigu se convierte en la décima incorporación https://t.co/3XvINMuLCo #SevillaFC pic.twitter.com/Jt1qYUancJ
— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) August 26, 2016
Sirigu was reportedly a specific target for new coach Sampaoli, and he will be delighted that the player successfully completed his medical and subsequently put pen to paper on a temporary deal with the Spanish side.
After beginning his career with Palermo, the 29-year-old earned a move to the French capital back in 2011, although he recently fell down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes, as he was replaced by the emergent Kevin Trapp.