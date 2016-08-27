Sevilla look to bring back Inter midfielder Medel

The Chile international could be reunited with former coach Jorge Sampaoli at the Europa League holders before the transfer window closes

by   @suhayl92
Despite coach Frank de Boer’s suggestion that he would be deployed as a defender over the coming weeks, Inter midfielder Gary Medel could be set to depart as former club Sevilla made a bid.

The Chile international had previously been linked with a move away from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza but appeared to have been given a lifeline by de Boer, who would like to use him to fill a void in his shaky defence.

However, Medel has been the subject of an offer from Europa League holders Sevilla, who will look to test Inter’s resolve to hold on to the former Cardiff City midfielder.

Spanish outfit Sevilla have submitted a bid of €8 million which was turned down by Inter, who are holding out for €12m according to El Correo.

New Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli is keen to reunite with Medel after working with him during his stint with Chile, and has set about rebuilding the Andalusian club following the departure of Grzegorz Krychowiak to Paris Saint-Germain in July.

Medel, 29, spent two-and-a-half seasons at Sevilla from January 2011 to August 2013, scoring nine goals in 94 appearances before becoming Cardiff’s record signing at €13m.

