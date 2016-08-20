São Paulo deny AC Milan approach for Brazil international

Rodrigo Caio had appeared to be closing in on a move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, but his club have denied that they have received any offers

by   @suhayl92
Rodrigo Caio

São Paulo have refuted claims that AC Milan have made a bid for centre-back Rodrigo Caio, whilst also denying an approach from Spanish outfit Sevilla.

The Brazilian is a product of São Paulo’s youth academy and has spent his entire career with the club, becoming a standout player at the Estádio Morumbi since making his debut in 2011.

This has led to interest from a number of European clubs, with Milan’s new Chinese investors considering making him one of their first major signings. A move in January, at the conclusion of the Brazilian domestic season, had been mooted, but this has been denied by the South American club.

An offer by Europa League holders Sevilla has also been denied, with the only teams to have made genuine approaches being Spanish duo Valencia and Atletico Madrid last summer.

Rodrigo Caio Sao Paulo

Caio is currently on international duty with the Brazil Olympic team, as the host country look to secure a first ever gold medal when they take on Germany on Saturday evening.

The 23-year-old is a São Paulo native and has scored eight goals in 178 appearances for the Tricolor, helping the club the Copa Sudamericana in 2012.

1 comments

1 comments

  1. pera - 5 days ago

    We as ac Milan must fight hard against other club”s for Sao Paulo”s central defender Rodrigo Caio!

