Juventus to battle Leicester City for N’Zonzi

Juventus‘ search for a new midfielder has taken them to Sevilla star Steven N’Zonzi, but the Bianconeri will face competition from Premier League champions Leicester City.
Coach Massimiliano Allegri has been on the lookout for another central midfielder following the departure of Paul Pogba to Manchester United in a world record deal earlier this summer.
The hunt for a replacement has thus far seen the Turin club linked with Paris Saint-Germain’s Blaise Matuidi and Luiz Gustavo of Wolfsburg, but N’Zonzi has now emerged as a possibility.
The Frenchman has a release clause in his contract set at €30 million, but Juventus will have to battle Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester if they want to complete a deal, according to the Daily Mail.
Indeed, the Foxes are looking for a replacement midfielder of their own, having sold N’Golo Kante to Chelsea in July.
N’Zonzi has prior Premier League experience after playing 195 games in the English top flight for Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City respectively, before moving to Spain. It remains to be seen whether he would favour a return to England over a move to Italy, or indeed would opt to stay at Sevilla.
The 27-year-old was a member of Sevilla’s Europa League winning squad last season, and was named in the competition’s team of the year.
