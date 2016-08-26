Chelsea push ahead for Inter star Brozovic

Following the impending arrivals of Gabriel Barbosa and João Mário, Inter‘s busy end to the transfer window shows no sign of abating, as Marcelo Brozovic edges closer to Chelsea.
Brozovic has long been linked with a move away from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza and with João Mário arriving to plug any gap left by his departure, an exit is becoming all the more likely.
The Croatia international had been linked with Serie A rivals Juventus, but it is Premier League outfit Chelsea who appear to be leading the chase, following a meeting between the Blues and Brozovic’s representatives, according to GazzaMercato.
Inter are demanding €30 million for the 23-year-old, and whilst Chelsea coach Antonio Conte has not yet sanctioned a move, the West London club are due to continue negotiations as they seek to thrash out a deal.
Brozovic, who has also attracted interest from other Premier League clubs, arrived at the Nerazzurri from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2015. The midfielder has scored eight goals in 51 games.
Having made his debut in 2014, the Zagreb native has made 20 appearances for the Croatian national team, representing his country at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.
