Arsenal defender Chambers on Roma’s radar

Following their failure to qualify for the Champions League in midweek, Roma will continue to assess options to strengthen their squad and have sounded out Calum Chambers of Arsenal.
The Giallorossi are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements, despite the addition of former Gunners centre-back Thomas Vermaelen from Barcelona, but their failure to defeat Porto in the qualifying play-offs of the Champions League means their budget is more restricted than they had hoped.
With Chambers’ inability to command a spot in Arsenal’s first-team expected to be exacerbated by the impending arrival of Shkodran Mustafi, Roma may be able to offer the Englishman regular football with a loan deal, according to Sky Sports.
Indeed, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that Chambers may be sent out on loan in order to aid his development and whilst a number of English teams are thought to be interested, the Giallorossi will hope to stave off competition for his signature.
Chambers, who is equally adept at centre-back as he is on the right, has made 59 appearances for the North London club since arriving from Southampton in 2014.
The 21-year-old has won the FA Cup with Arsenal and has three England caps to his name, having made his international debut against Norway in 2014.
