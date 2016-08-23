AC Milan consider swoop for ex-Inter flop

Ricardo Quaresma could be set for a shock return to Serie A, with AC Milan pondering a move for the winger, according to reports in Turkey.

Now at Besiktas, the 32-year-old went through an extremely unsuccessful spell at Inter between 2008 and 2010, winning the unwanted Bidone d’Oro award for his performances in his debut season.

However, Turkish media outlet Fanatik are now linking the Portugal international, who won Euro 2016 with his country this summer, with a shock return to Italian football on the other side of the Milan city divide.

They report that due to the Rossoneri’s difficulties in trying to sign Anwar El Ghazi, they have now turned their attention to the former Porto winger instead.

Milan have had dealings with Quaresma’s clubs already this summer, having secured the signing of Jose Sosa from the Istanbul outfit after lengthy negotiations.