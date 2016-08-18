AC Milan eye ambitious swoop for Real Madrid’s Kovacic

After Jose Sosa’s arrival on Wednesday, AC Milan are now eager to progress during the remaining stretch of the current transfer window and have since targeted Real Madrid’s Mateo Kovacic as a potential signing.
Whilst the Rossoneri continue their search to sign a new midfielder, Kovacic has emerged as the latest candidate to be strongly linked with a possible switch to the Stadio San Siro.
Milan are evidently trying to capitalise on the current situation at Real Madrid, where Zinedine Zidane has been handed the unenviable task of reducing his talented yet overcrowded midfield.
Out of Kovacic, Isco and James Rodriguez, one of the trio is likely to depart the Spanish capital this summer, and the Serie A side would like to sign the player on an initial loan deal, with Real then having the right to buy-back for an inflated fee.
The transfer’s chances could be enhanced by the positive relationship between Milan vice-president, Adriano Galliani and Madrid owner, Florentino Perez.
As for alternative arrivals, Wednesday saw Milan officials meet with the representatives of Bologna’s Amadou Diawara, as the Diavolo aim to see off strong competition in a bid to land the 19-year-old.
Napoli, Roma and Aston Villa have also shown a keen interest in signing Diawara in recent months, although the Rossoneri are hoping that they can still sign the player on an initial loan deal, with the obligation to buy the player permanently for €15 million next summer.
Adapted from an article originally published by Carlo Laudisa and Alessandro Russo at La Gazzetta dello Sport
Kovacic would be a perfect upgrade to our teams central midfield position,but i heard that Zidane wants to keep him in they”r team! So ones again we have lost our best transfer target”s, because we act way too slow and that means we will be whit out any world class upgrades to our team towards next season which is going to be on going nightmare for us as ac Milan!