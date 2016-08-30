AC Milan consider shock swoop for Ranocchia

Andrea Ranocchia could be set for a surprise switch to Milanese rivals AC Milan, as coach Vincenzo Montella is reportedly a keen admirer of the Inter defender.

Having already spent part of last season playing under Montella whilst at Sampdoria, the former Nerazzurri captain could now complete a potential reunion with the Rossoneri tactician, who is still targeting some late summer signings.

It has been revealed that Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani is plotting a possible move for Ranocchia, which could see the 28-year-old temporarily switch Milanese allegiances during a season-long loan.

Ranocchia has notably fell down the pecking order at Inter in recent times, as he has struggled to surpass both Miranda and Jeison Murillo in the Nerazzurri starting line-up.

Therefore, Frank de Boer could be willing to let the player leave the club, as Inter are also lining up a move for an additional defender prior to the end of the current transfer window.