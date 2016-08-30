AC Milan consider shock swoop for Ranocchia

Vincenzo Montella has already worked with the defender once before, as the Rossoneri now contemplate a possible loan switch for the Inter ace

by  
Andrea Ranocchia

Andrea Ranocchia could be set for a surprise switch to Milanese rivals AC Milan, as coach Vincenzo Montella is reportedly a keen admirer of the Inter defender.

Having already spent part of last season playing under Montella whilst at Sampdoria, the former Nerazzurri captain could now complete a potential reunion with the Rossoneri tactician, who is still targeting some late summer signings.

It has been revealed that Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani is plotting a possible move for Ranocchia, which could see the 28-year-old temporarily switch Milanese allegiances during a season-long loan.

Ranocchia has notably fell down the pecking order at Inter in recent times, as he has struggled to surpass both Miranda and Jeison Murillo in the Nerazzurri starting line-up.

Therefore, Frank de Boer could be willing to let the player leave the club, as Inter are also lining up a move for an additional defender prior to the end of the current transfer window.

 

  1. pera - 2 hours ago

    Now that this summers transfer window is closed, we as ac Milan must close thous deals as quickly as possible in order to get our teams number one transfer targets like Sao Paolo”s Rodrigo Caio to our team at all cost and that means that we can not give another teams a change to stole any of thous our teams transfer targets that we have in place for winters transfer window! So we as ac Milan must make sure that we can”t lose any of thous players to others and sign them as quickly as possible, so that they can not be stolen under our noses! So Rodrigo Caio, Matteo Musaccio, Isco and other worlds class players must be signed by us to a deals that can”t be broken or stolen from other teams!

  • GazzettaWorld

