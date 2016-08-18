AC Milan and Liverpool chase Roma starlet

Despite Roma‘s attempts to retain Leandro Paredes, AC Milan are set to persist in their pursuit of the midfielder during the final stages of the current transfer window.
An incoming midfielder has become a priority for Vincenzo Montella’s side this summer, as they have also been linked with Real Madrid’s Mateo Kovacic and Bologna’s Amadou Diawara.
However, it has now been claimed that the Rossoneri are also aiming to entice Paredes to the Stadio San Siro, who recently played the final few minutes during Roma’s 1-1 draw against Porto on Wednesday.
Milan are plotting an initial loan move for the former Empoli man, which could include the possibility of making the deal permanent should the Giallorossi accept to sell.
Interestingly, TalkSport have also claimed that Paredes is a primary target for Liverpool, which could affect Roma’s thinking when considering the player’s potential sale.
At this current stage, the Giallorossi board are not especially keen on seeing the Argentine move to Milan, therefore, this could pave the way for the 22-year-old to join Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside.
We as ac Milan must go hard after signing Leandro Paredes from Roma, because we are in badly need to upgrade our teams central midfield position! And Paredes is young and talented star player in the making who will if we are able to sign him form a core to our team now and many years to come in the future and he will become the best and only really good signing for us in this seasons transfer market! Our second option for that place of the field is real Madrid”s Matteo Kovacic who is also pretty young and up coming star player in the making, but we have act too slow in signing Kovacic, because i have heard that Zidane wants to keep him in their team! But if we can sign Paredes from Roma and then quickly as possible we must go at all cost after real Madrid”s Isco who is one of the worlds best creatiove midfielders in today”s football world! And last but not least we must sign one world class central defender to our team, because Zapata is injured and our new coach Montella is going to play whit three central defenders next season and i hope that we can sign either Musacchio from Villareal or Mustafi from Valencia! So if we can sign Paredes, Isco and hopefully Musaccio or Mustafi, then we have found at least three world class players to our team who will together form a core for our team now and many years to come in the future!