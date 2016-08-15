AC Milan face Spanish competition for Alves

Whilst Vincenzo Montella aims to sign an experienced goalkeeper to assist Gianluigi Donnarumma next season, AC Milan will face stiff competition if they are to complete the signing of Valencia shot-stopper Diego Alves.
After the Rossoneri previously demonstrated their interest in signing the Brazilian, it has now been claimed that a number of Spain’s elite clubs are also chasing his signature.
As reported by Deporte Valenciano, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla are all considering a potential move for Alves, with the latter club in desperate need to replace the recently injured David Soria.
With less than two weeks remaining until the end of the current transfer window, the Rossoneri will now do their utmost to persuade Alves to switch to Serie A, as they look to obtain a number of late signings to bolster their squad.
So far this summer Milan have been hindered by their confusing ownership affairs, as the club have failed in their pursuit of several star names.
However, they are now looking to amend this lack of arrivals by pursuing the likes of Alves, as well as Manchester City’s Mangala.
