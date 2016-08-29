AC Milan set for last minute squad clear out

With just days remaining of the summer transfer window, AC Milan will look to trim their squad and offloaded some of their fringe players.
The Rossoneri had endured a quiet summer, but Chinese investment saw them eventually secured five new signings.
However, they have a number of players who are not expected to feature in coach Vincenzo Montella’s plans, and the club are keen to get them off the wage bill, according to Il Milanista.
After teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma established himself as first choice goalkeeper last season, playing time for fellow custodians Diego Lopez and Gabriel have become all the more difficult to come by. With the duo no longer needed, Milan will look to sell them before the window slams shut.
Spaniard Lopez has attracted interest from Premier League club Chelsea, but may be tempted by the host of clubs in his homeland who are vying for his signature.
Meanwhile, Gabriel has been linked with Torino, who could push for a move if their ambitious efforts to bring in Joe Hart from Manchester City fail.
Further up the pitch, young midfielder Jose Mauri arrived from Parma last summer but has struggled to establish himself in the first team at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, with Milan keen to send him out on loan so as to continue his development.
The Argentine is set to meet with Rossoneri vice-president Adriano Galliani on Monday to discuss potential destinations.
After an opening day victory over Torino was followed up by a heavy defeat at the hands of Napoli, Montella has run the rule over his new squad and decided to get rid of Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda. The former CSKA Moscow man is out of contract at the end of the season, but Milan will look to sell him now to generate a small income.
Similarly, striker Luiz Adriano has failed to impress Montella, who turned to new signing Gianluca Lapadula when his side needed a goal against Napoli. The Brazilian has flopped since arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015 and it appears his time at the club is drawing to an end.
We as ac Milan would be wise if we can sell thies three players of our books and they are Honda, Adriani and Diego Lopez! Because we do not need them in our team any more and if we can get thous three players of our books, then we get much needed psace in our teams selling thous three surplus players of our team and we can get for then a little bit money back to our team and as a same time our teams wages will go down, because of thous three players are of our books! But in case of Jose Mauri if we as ac Milan are going to loan him to another club for more playing time, then we must put some kind of buy-back option in he”s loan deal, because otherwise we can lose him for nearly nothing, just look at the Saponara”s case! So we would be wise to sell thous three surplus players of our team, but in case of Jose Mauri we must be really careful, because we now that Mauri is one of our teams best prospects and if we are loaning him to another club in order to get more playing time onder his belt, then we must put some kind of buy-back option in that loan deal, because we must not loose him for nearly nothing!