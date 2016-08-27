Roma looking to land Obiang

The Lupi were also offered Gokhan Inler, but they have no interest in signing the Leicester City midfielder

With less than a week remaining before the close of the transfer window, Roma are looking to end their summer by landing Pedro Obiang from West Ham United.

The Giallorossi said goodbye to Miralem Pjanic earlier in the offseason, as he joined rivals Juventus in a deal worth €32 million after spending the last five campaigns in the capital.

As a result Roma remain interested in adding another body in the middle of the park, especially with William Vainqueur also expected to depart, and it looks as though their efforts have turned to Obiang.

Sporting director Walter Sabatini has been a fan of the Spaniard since his days with Sampdoria, and it looks as though he is prepared to make one final push to sign him this summer.

Obiang is certainly a more desired option than Leicester City’s Gokhan Inler, who was offered to Roma on Friday, but the Lupi quickly turned the opportunity to sign the midfielder.

