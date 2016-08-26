Real Madrid to sacrifice Rodriguez or Isco

Both men have become benchwarmers under Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu

The final week of the transfer window could be a hectic one for Real Madrid, as they might sign a player, but only if either James Rodriguez or Isco leave the club.

This summer has felt as if nothing has been happening inside the walls of Valdebebas, the club’s headquarters, but the reality is much different as the cogs of the machine are working hard to get deals done.

According to MARCA, the idea is to have at least one player leave the team to play elsewhere, and with the end of the market fast approaching Real are putting all their cards on the table to get a move organised.

This is where James and Isco come into it, as the two players create an awkward situation for head coach Zinedine Zidane; both are heavyweights in the squad, but have become very familiar with the bench during the Frenchman’s reign, making mostly substitute appearances.

The James situation is especially difficult for Los Blancos, as he is one of the famed Galacticos, with a salary that commands more than just a place in the dugout.

For this reason the hierarchy would prefer to sell the Colombian rather than the Spaniard; it is an open secret, however, that Zidane prefers James to Isco, although he respects whatever decision the club takes.

A new defensive midfielder has been on Zidane’s wish list all summer, and with the departure of one of these players, that may very well come to fruition if the club act quickly.

It was reported on Thursday that a real estate agency had been employed to find a place of residence for James in Turin, where Juventus are based.

Another possibility is that Mariano leaves, with competition up front so fierce the Dominican international might not get any game time this season.

Originally published on Marca.com by Ste McGovern

