PSG tell Juventus they won’t sell Matuidi

Just when it seemed PSG and Juventus were close to striking a deal for Blaise Matuidi, the French side have made it clear they have no plans of letting the midfielder go.
The 29-year-old has a deal with the Ligue 1 outfit that runs until 2018, and the Bianconeri had made him their top priority after the recent sale of Paul Pogba to Manchester United.
Talks over the past few days made it seem as though a deal was all but wrapped up, but PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has poured cold water on those reports by stating they are ready to offer Matuidi a new contract.
“I can confirm that Matuidi won’t leave and we will renew his contract,” he told Le Parisien. “I’ve always wanted him to stay here as he is an exemplary player for our club.”
Al-Khelaifi’s words echo those of PSG coach Unai Emery, who made it clear earlier on Friday that he wants the Frenchman to stay in Paris.
