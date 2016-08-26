PSG boss determined to hold on to Juventus target Matuidi

Despite admitting that they had not concluded their summer business, Unai Emery was adamant that PSG would not be losing Blaise Matuidi

by   @suhayl92
Matuidi

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery insisted that whilst he would allow some players to leave the club, Juventus target Blaise Matuidi would not be departing.

The France midfielder has long been tracked by the Bianconeri as a replacement for compatriot Paul Pogba, who joined Manchester United in a world record deal earlier in the summer.

However, whilst admitting that his transfer business was not yet complete with a week remaining of the window, Emery ruled out selling Matuidi.

“I have not closed the doors to anyone, all the big clubs keep their doors open until August 31,” the Spanish tactician claimed ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 clash against Monaco on Sunday.

“Anyone could arrive and there are some who could leave, therefore all possibilities to improve the team are achievable. I spoke about Matuidi last week with the president. He has a contract here and I want him to stay.”

emery psg

Emery has begun his maiden season in Paris after a trophy-laden spell with Sevilla in his homeland, which yielded three consecutive Europa League triumphs.

Matuidi has made 238 appearances for the French champions since arriving from Saint-Etienne in 2011, winning four league titles at the club.

The 29-year-old has 50 international caps to his name and recently helped France to the final of Euro 2016 on home soil, but couldn’t prevent Les Bleus from losing out to Portugal.

