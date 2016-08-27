Pasalic joins AC Milan on loan from Chelsea

After successfully passing his medical on Saturday, Mario Pasalic has joined AC Milan on loan for the 2016/17 season.
The Rossoneri made the move official after fears regarding the Croatian’s back were put to rest, opening the door for his move from Chelsea.
Pasalic joins on an initial loan, with Milan holding first refusal on the player should the Blues decide to sell him next summer.
Welcome #Pasalic! 🇭🇷🔴⚫️
Benvenuto Mario! 🇭🇷🔴⚫️
“From Croatia to AC Milan,” read a statement on the Rossoneri’s website. “A well-trodden path in our history… Welcome Mario Pasalic.
“Together we will face our next season with even more quality and even more youth. Your contract with AC Milan is a year long: it will be an intense and very important season, for you and for all of us.”
Pasalic has made it clear he is ready to make his mark in Italy as he looks to settle at his new club.
“I feel great, I am very proud to be part of this club, one of the biggest clubs in the world,” he told Milan TV. “I just got here and now I have some time to adapt to this new reality.
“I am the classic No.8. I like to play in every position of the pitch, so I’ll play wherever the coach wants me to.”
Pasalic will get to see his new club in action on Saturday night, as Milan take on Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo.
