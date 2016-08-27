Pasalic joins AC Milan on loan from Chelsea

The young Croatian spent last season on loan at Monaco

by  
Add to Flipboard Magazine. 0 commenti
Mario Pasalic AC Milan

After successfully passing his medical on Saturday, Mario Pasalic has joined AC Milan on loan for the 2016/17 season.

The Rossoneri made the move official after fears regarding the Croatian’s back were put to rest, opening the door for his move from Chelsea.

Pasalic joins on an initial loan, with Milan holding first refusal on the player should the Blues decide to sell him next summer.

“From Croatia to AC Milan,” read a statement on the Rossoneri’s website. “A well-trodden path in our history… Welcome Mario Pasalic.

“Together we will face our next season with even more quality and even more youth. Your contract with AC Milan is a year long: it will be an intense and very important season, for you and for all of us.”

Pasalic has made it clear he is ready to make his mark in Italy as he looks to settle at his new club.

“I feel great, I am very proud to be part of this club, one of the biggest clubs in the world,” he told Milan TV. “I just got here and now I have some time to adapt to this new reality.

“I am the classic No.8. I like to play in every position of the pitch, so I’ll play wherever the coach wants me to.”

Pasalic will get to see his new club in action on Saturday night, as Milan take on Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo.

Email
Add to Flipboard Magazine.
0 comments

Previous article

Gary Medel inter

Sevilla look to bring back Inter midfielder Medel

Next article

Football - Soccer - Lazio v Juventus - Italian Serie A - Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy - 27/08/16. Juventus' Sami Khedira celebrates after scoring against Lazio. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Khedira seals tough win for Juventus

0 comments

Type your comment here

  • GazzettaWorld

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. Via Angelo Rizzoli, 8 - 20132 Milano. Copyright 2015 © Tutti i diritti riservati. Sitemap | Cookie Policy e Privacy CF, Partita I.V.A. e Iscrizione al Registro delle Imprese di Milano n.12086540155. R.E.A. di Milano: 1524326 Capitale sociale € 475.134.602,10

Login / Register

Forgot your Password

Login / Register

Already have an Account

Get New Password

Already have an Account

accettazione privacy