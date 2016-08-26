Palermo confirm they have made an approach for Balotelli

Rosanero vice-president Guglielmo Miccichi was gushing in his praise of the Liverpool striker, who is a native of the city and has been the subject of a transfer bid from the Sicilians

by   @suhayl92
Add to Flipboard Magazine. 0 commenti
Balotelli - Liverpool

Palermo have admitted that they are looking to bring out-of-favour Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli back to Serie A.

The Rosanero have been active in the transfer market recently, and are on the verge of securing former Italy international Alessandro Diamanti from Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande in addition to Henrique from Brazilian champions Corinthians.

GWG predictor

However, Palermo vice-president Guglielmo Micciche confirmed that the Sicilian outfit have their eyes on high-profile striker Balotelli, who has flopped since joining Liverpool from AC Milan in 2014.

“[Balotelli] is a very charming option,” Micciche told GazzaMercato. “It is a difficult task, but we are going to try. It would be a great gift from [president] Maurizio Zamparini to the fans.

“We made an offer, it is now up to Liverpool and the player to decide. His wages and sponsorship is high so it won’t be easy. But Palermo could be the right option for him. He was born in Palermo and we consider him a Palermo-native.

“The fans would welcome him with open arms and he would be loved. A player like him would be a dream for Palermo and could be a leader of the team.”

Balotelli is on the fringes of the first team at Anfield and appears set to leave the Merseyside outfit, having only scored four goals in 28 games for the club.

@suhayl92 Email
Add to Flipboard Magazine.
0 comments

Previous article

Claudio Bravo Manchester City

Bravo pens letter of thanks to Barcelona

Next article

Amadou Diawara

Napoli secure Diawara from Bologna

0 comments

Type your comment here

  • GazzettaWorld

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. Via Angelo Rizzoli, 8 - 20132 Milano. Copyright 2015 © Tutti i diritti riservati. Sitemap | Cookie Policy e Privacy CF, Partita I.V.A. e Iscrizione al Registro delle Imprese di Milano n.12086540155. R.E.A. di Milano: 1524326 Capitale sociale € 475.134.602,10

Login / Register

Forgot your Password

Login / Register

Already have an Account

Get New Password

Already have an Account

accettazione privacy