Palermo confirm they have made an approach for Balotelli

Palermo have admitted that they are looking to bring out-of-favour Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli back to Serie A.
The Rosanero have been active in the transfer market recently, and are on the verge of securing former Italy international Alessandro Diamanti from Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande in addition to Henrique from Brazilian champions Corinthians.
However, Palermo vice-president Guglielmo Micciche confirmed that the Sicilian outfit have their eyes on high-profile striker Balotelli, who has flopped since joining Liverpool from AC Milan in 2014.
“[Balotelli] is a very charming option,” Micciche told GazzaMercato. “It is a difficult task, but we are going to try. It would be a great gift from [president] Maurizio Zamparini to the fans.
“We made an offer, it is now up to Liverpool and the player to decide. His wages and sponsorship is high so it won’t be easy. But Palermo could be the right option for him. He was born in Palermo and we consider him a Palermo-native.
“The fans would welcome him with open arms and he would be loved. A player like him would be a dream for Palermo and could be a leader of the team.”
Balotelli is on the fringes of the first team at Anfield and appears set to leave the Merseyside outfit, having only scored four goals in 28 games for the club.
