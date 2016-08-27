Napoli continue summer spending by landing Rog

The Croatian, once the deal is made official, will strengthen an already strong Azzurri midfield

Marko Rog Croatia

A busy summer continues for Napoli as they have secured the services of Marko Rog from Dinamo Zagreb.

The Azzurri have brought in several new faces, with Gonzalo Higuain’s sale to Juventus for €90 million financing much of their spending.

While Arkadiusz Milik and Lorenzo Tonelli have strengthened the Partenopei’s attack and defence, much of the focus has been on adding depth to the midfield – an area that was seen as a particular weak point last season.

Piotr Zielinski, Amadou Diawara and Emanuele Giaccherini have already been brought in, and Rog – who only turned 21 in July – will provide coach Maurizio Sarri with another option.

Last season saw Marek Hamsik, Jorginho and Allan feature regularly due to a lack of alternatives, as David Lopez, Mirko Valdifiori and Nathaniel Chalobah all failed to leave their mark when called upon.

However the club’s work so far this summer has strengthened the team in the present, and the future, as Zielinski, Diawara and Rog are only 22, 19 and 21 respectively.

