Napoli secure Diawara from Bologna

President Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed the Bologna man will join the Azzurri via his Twitter account

Amadou Diawara

After weeks of speculation regarding a move, Napoli have completed the signing of Amadou Diawara from Bologna.

The 19-year-old has attracted interest from several of Europe’s top sides, including Valencia, Roma, Leicester City and Juventus, after an impressive maiden campaign with the Felsinei.

As a a result, Diawara refused to attend pre-season training with Bologna in order to force a move, only to incur the wrath of the club and coach Roberto Donadoni.

However it looks as though his wish was granted, as Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed on Twitter that the Guinea native has joined the Partenopei.

While financial details aren’t confirmed at this time, it’s believed the Azzurri may have to part with as much as €15 million to secure Diawara.

That would result in quite the profit for Bologna, who only signed the midfielder last summer from San Marino for €600,000.

Diawara made 34 Serie A appearances for the Rossoblu last season.

