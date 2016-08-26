Napoli go all in for Kalinic

Fiorentina’s resolve in keeping hold of Nikola Kalinic is set to be severely tested by Napoli in the coming days, with the Partenopei willing to offer €35 million for the Croatian.

Aurelio De Laurentiis and co. are being forced back into the transfer market once again to strengthen in attack as Manolo Gabbiadini closes in on on a €25m move to Everton, with his agent Silvio Pagliari currently in England for talks.

If that sale does go through, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is set to put all of his eggs in the Kalinic basket and will make the Viola an enticing offer of €35m.

Coach Maurizio Sarri is a big fan of the former Dnipro forward and has already given the green light to the move, if the club hierarchy can pull it off.

The problem with a deal lies with the Tuscan club who, despite being in negotiations to bring Stevan Jovetic back to the Stadio Artemio Franchi, would like to bring in another forward to compensate for the loss of Kalinic which would be no easy task even for a wily market operator such as sporting director Pantaleo Corvino.

Meanwhile, Napoli’s signing of Marko Rog which was expected to go through on Friday has hit something of a stumbling block as the player has demanded a higher salary, despite his club Dinamo Zagreb agreeing to a €13.5m sale.

Defensively, the Campania club are also hopeful of pulling off a deal for Torino’s wantaway centre-back Nikola Maksimovic but remain in contact with Martin Caceres as an alternative.

Adapted from an article in La Gazzetta dello Sport by Gianluca Monti