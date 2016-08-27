Juventus turn attention to Luiz Gustavo

Having admitted defeat in their pursuit of PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi, Juventus are now set to focus their efforts on bringing in Luiz Gustavo of Wolfsburg.
Despite the Frenchman being the Old Lady’s first choice as they scramble to add a midfielder to their ranks, they have been forced to look elsewhere for a new recruit after PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed that the player will stay and sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes.
Luiz Gustavo has now moved up Juventus’ wanted list to become their prime target, with the Italian champions mulling over a €15 million offer, although the Bundesliga club have put an asking price of €25m on the Brazilian’s head.
In the event that they can’t tempt Wolfsburg into a sale with time fast running out in the transfer window, they will reignite their interest in either Axel Witsel of Zenit of Newcastle United’s Moussa Sissoko.
Adapted from an article in La Gazzetta dello Sport by Matteo Dalla Vite
0 comments