Juventus make final push for De Sciglio

Mattia De Sciglio is the subject of renewed interest from Juventus, although they have had a fresh move for the full-back rejected by AC Milan.

The Old Lady first registered an interest in the Azzurri international in the wake of last season’s Coppa Italia final between the two clubs but nothing came of it before Euro 2016.

A bid has now been tabled by Juventus, who have made a request to take De Sciglio on loan for the season with an option to purchase him outright at the end of the campaign.

However, Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani responded to that bid with a definitive no as the club are determined to keep hold of the defender with so little time left in the transfer window to replace him.

Napoli also made their interest in De Sciglio known this summer but they were met with the same negative response as the Diavolo value the 23-year-old at €30 million, their same asking price for top scorer Carlos Bacca.

Unlike Bacca, the Rossoneri aren’t actively looking to offload the club’s youth product, who impressed the Milan hierarchy with his performances for Italy at Euro 2016 in France.