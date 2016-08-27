Inter complete Joao Mario signing

Sporting Clube de Portugal confirmed the deal via a statement on the club’s official website

After landing in Italy on Friday, Joao Mario is officially a new Inter player as Sporting Club de Portugal confirmed the transfer late Saturday night.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to the Italian giants for quite some time, and his move to the Nerazzurri makes him the most expensive sale in the history of the Portuguese club.

“Sporting Clube de Portugal announces that it has reached agreement with Inter for the transfer of the player Joao Mario for €45 million, of which €5m is for specific objectives,” read a statement on the official website of the Portuguese club.

“Sporting Clube de Portugal wishes Joao Mario the best in personal and professional happiness.”

The transfer surpasses the previous sales of Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani, and brings an end to Joao Mario’s 14 year association with the club.

Last season the midfielder netted seven goals in 45 games as the Green and White finished second in the Primeira Liga. He also played a large role in helping Portugal secure their first European Championship in France this summer.

