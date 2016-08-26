Inter set to complete double swoop for Gabigol and Mario

Joao Mario and Gabriel Barbosa are both expected to put pen to paper on Friday, as the Nerazzurri now seem to have finally secured their long-standing summer targets

Gabigol Santos

Following their summer of transfer uncertainty, Inter have now finally confirmed the arrivals of both Joao Mario and Gabriel Barbosa.

Both players have been strongly linked with the Nerazzurri for the past few months, although it has now taken until the final week of the current transfer window for the Milanese outfit to confirm their arrivals.

Inter have already confirmed via Twitter that the Brazilian starlet has arrived in Northern Italy, whilst the Portuguese 23-year-old is also set so land in Milan imminently.

Frank de Boer will be delighted to have fought off strong competition from Juventus to seal Gabigol’s signature, whilst he now aims to recover from their opening day defeat to Chievo.

As for Mario, Inter have finally came to an agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal, with the player now set to also sign a deal on Friday.

Joao Mario

Mario recently helped Portugal secure the European Championship in France, and is likely to cost Inter an estimated €45 million, whilst Gabigol has been rumoured to cost around €30m.

 

