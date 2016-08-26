Inter finally set to secure Joao Mario deal

The player could arrive in Milan on Friday afternoon and put pen to paper on his long-awaited move

by  
Joao Mario Portugal

After more than a month of back and forth negotiations, Inter have reached an agreement with Sporting over the transfer of Joao Mario.

The Nerazzurri are set to end the transfer market with a bang as Brazilian sensation Gabigol is also due to arrive at Milan’s Malpensa Airport on Friday afternoon to discuss a deal.

GWG predictor

Overnight, Inter also reached an agreement with Sporting after drawn out negotiations and Joao Mario is set to become an Inter player within the coming days and could even be signed on Friday.

The Euro 2016 winner is set to join on an initial loan deal before making the move permanent next summer, with the overall value of the deal being €45 million.

pedro delgado

Despite reports to the contrary in recent days, Inter youngster Pedro Delgado is not included in the deal whatsoever as no agreement was reached between the Portuguese midfielder and the Lisbon club.

Delgado, who had been linked to the deal as a potential sweetner for Sporting, is currently being chased by clubs in both England and Italy.

