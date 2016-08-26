Gabigol could land with Inter straight away

With his move to Inter all but wrapped up, Gabriel Barbosa may begin his adventure in Italy this summer rather than January.

The Brazilian landed in Milan on Friday ahead of what was expected to be a €25 million move from Santos.

However all of that may change, with UOL in Brazil reporting that Inter increased their bid to €28m in order to secure Gabigol’s services immediately.

The money will be split between the player and club, with the Brazilian side still only receiving €18m despite the increased offer.

While Santos were hoping to have Barbosa for one last game, it appears his Inter career will begin once he puts pen to paper on a contract that will see him earn €3.5m a season.

Gabigol has featured in 156 games for Santos since making his debut back in 2013, netting 56 times. He recently featured for the Brazil Olympic team that won gold in Rio.