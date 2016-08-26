Gabigol could land with Inter straight away

While initial reports suggested the Brazilian would return to Santos until January, it appears his Nerazzurri adventure will begin immediately

by  
Add to Flipboard Magazine. 0 commenti
MILAN, ITALY - AUGUST 26: FC Internazionale new signing Gabriel Barbosa Almeida arrives in Milan on August 26, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa - Inter/Inter via Getty Images )

With his move to Inter all but wrapped up, Gabriel Barbosa may begin his adventure in Italy this summer rather than January.

The Brazilian landed in Milan on Friday ahead of what was expected to be a €25 million move from Santos.

However all of that may change, with UOL in Brazil reporting that Inter increased their bid to €28m in order to secure Gabigol’s services immediately.

The money will be split between the player and club, with the Brazilian side still only receiving €18m despite the increased offer.

While Santos were hoping to have Barbosa for one last game, it appears his Inter career will begin once he puts pen to paper on a contract that will see him earn €3.5m a season.

Gabigol has featured in 156 games for Santos since making his debut back in 2013, netting 56 times. He recently featured for the Brazil Olympic team that won gold in Rio.

Email
Add to Flipboard Magazine.
0 comments

Previous article

bravo-ter-stegen-

Ter Stegen's goodbye message to Bravo

0 comments

Type your comment here

  • GazzettaWorld

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. Via Angelo Rizzoli, 8 - 20132 Milano. Copyright 2015 © Tutti i diritti riservati. Sitemap | Cookie Policy e Privacy CF, Partita I.V.A. e Iscrizione al Registro delle Imprese di Milano n.12086540155. R.E.A. di Milano: 1524326 Capitale sociale € 475.134.602,10

Login / Register

Forgot your Password

Login / Register

Already have an Account

Get New Password

Already have an Account

accettazione privacy