Gabigol’s agent announces Inter move

The 19-year-old is part of a late transfer window double swoop along with Joao Mario

The agent of Brazil starlet Gabigol took to social media overnight to confirm that his client is now an Inter player.

Although the club have yet to officially announce the deal, despite confirming on social media that both he and Joao Mario were set to sign, Wagner Ribeiro has revealed that everything has been signed.

“Gabigol signing with Inter,” he posted on Facebook, with an accompanying picture of his client holding a Nerazzurri jersey. “Thus ends the cycle.”

The Brazil international, who joins the club from Santos, arrived at Milan’s Malpensa Airport on Friday afternoon and dined out with club officials at the Hotel Bulgari’s restaurant in the centre of the city.

It was there that quick photographs were taken after dinner of the striker, whose real name is Gabriel Barbosa, smiling and posing for pictures with the club’s jersey.

An official announcement is expected from the club before Sunday evening’s clash with Palermo at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

