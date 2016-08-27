Fiorentina close in on complicated Jovetic deal

A Fiorentina return is close to completion for Stevan Jovetic, who failed to have the impact he had hoped at Inter last season.
The Montenegrin has agreed to the move as has Viola coach Paulo Sousa and the Tuscan outfit may now allow Giuseppe Rossi to leave before the transfer window closes, with Celta Vigo interested.
However, there are some small financial details which still need to be ironed out before a deal can be completed, with Fiorentina struggling to match the €7 million wages that the striker earned at Manchester City and the €17m fee which the Citizens would require to allow him to leave.
With the Gigliati unable to afford such an investment, Jovetic’s agent held a lengthy discussion with Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio and Fiorentina counterpart Pantaleo Corvino in order to attempt to pull off a deal.
It is believed that Inter will pay half of Jovetic’s salary at the Stadio Artemio Franchi with the Viola paying the other half and the 26-year-old perhaps being forced to take a small hit on his wages.
The problem remains the €17m that is owed to Manchester City in order to sever his ties with the Premier League club with one possible scenario seeing Fiorentina and Inter divide that fee between them.
Adapted from an article in La Gazzetta dello Sport by Luca Calamai
