Everton, West Brom and Crystal Palace in running for Balotelli

A trio of Premier League clubs are ready to rival Palermo in their bid to sign Mario Balotelli from Liverpool before the transfer window closes.
The player himself held a meeting with his agent Mino Raiola in Monte Carlo before returning to Merseyside to train with the Reds reserves and has asked for 48 hours to consider his options.
He did hold a phone call conversation with Palermo President Maurizio Zamparini, who has set aside €700,000 in his budget in a bid to secure a temporary return to Sicily for Balotelli, who was born on the island.
Chievo, Crotone and Pescara had all registered an interest in signing the player, while Lazio had enquired about the Italy international without registering a concrete offer and Bologna had also held out hope of securing a late deal.
However, any return to Italy for Balotelli could be hindered be Premier League interest, with Serie A sides unlikely to be able to afford his €6m per season salary, despite Liverpool’s willingness to pay half his salary.
Everton boss Ronald Koeman is believed to be a fan of Balotelli but the Toffees’ move for Manolo Gabbiadini could hinder any move across Stanley Park for his compatriot.
Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion are also waiting in the wings as the striker mulls over the options available to him with time quickly running out.
