Empoli determined to snap up AC Milan midfielder

The Tuscan club are working on a deal with the Diavolo for the ex-Parma man, who has found opportunities limited in Milan

Italian Soccer friendly match - Monza vs Milan - Monza - Stadio Brianteo - 08/10/2015 Josè Mauri

Jose Mauri could be set for an AC Milan exit before the transfer window closes, with Empoli admitting their interest in bringing him to Tuscany.

Having found opportunities at the San Siro difficult to come by, the former Parma man could be forced to seek a move as that situation is unlikely to change under Vincenzo Montella in the season ahead.

While Empoli are willing to offer him a route out of the Rossoneri in the coming days, although Mauri himself would like guarantees about his role at the Stadio Carlo Castellani if he were to make the move.

“Jose Mauri is an interesting player,” Empoli sporting director Marcello Carli told Il Milanista. “He is a player who, in my opinion, has to go somewhere where he can find space and play regularly.

“Should he arrive here, then I have no doubt he has the quality to play consistently. I would like to insist though that he isn’t our player, he is only a player who we like.”

The 20-year-old, who has a contract until 2019 at the San Siro, made just five Serie A appearances for the Diavolo last season.

