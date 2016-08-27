Chelsea’s Alonso offer not enough

A bid of €20 million from Chelsea for Fiorentina left-back Marcos Alonso has been turned down by the Tuscan club, who are holding out for a higher fee.
This summer, the Blues have continually been linked with moves for Serie A talent in a bid to reinforce their defensive options.
AC Milan duo Diego Lopez and Alessio Romagnoli, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Juventus defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have all been considered by the London club in the past two months.
Their latest move came as they looked to add depth in the full-back positions but a €20m offer plus bonuses to Fiorentina for Marcos Alonso has been rejected, despite the Blues being willing to offer Alonso a five-year contract.
Despite the Spaniard’s Viola release clause expiring on July 31, they have insisted that they will only consider a €25m sale, with negotiations believed to be ongoing.
The 25-year-old has previous English football experience, having played for both Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland in the past.
0 comments