Brozovic agent confirms Arsenal and Chelsea interest

A move to London could be on the cards for Marcelo Brozovic before Wednesday, with his agent revealing both Chelsea and Arsenal want to sign him.
Given current club Inter’s determination to comply with Financial Fair Play restrictions, the Croatian looks like he could be sacrificed in order to finance the incoming arrivals of Joao Mario and Gabigol.
However, according to the versatile midfielder’s agent Miroslav Bicanic, it is the Blues who hold the upper hand in the race for his signature at the moment.
“It is true that there are still a lot of options for Marcelo and we are currently talking with some of Europe’s best clubs,” Bicanic told Index.
“I’m aware that representatives from Chelsea are in Milan right now for talks and Arsenal are also interested. Both clubs are preparing to make an official offer to Inter.”
Inter would be willing to sell the former Dinamo Zagreb midfielder for a fee in the region of €30 million.
