Barcelona only interested in Alcacer

Barcelona are hoping to sign Paco Alcacer by next week, but if the transfer doesn’t go through, there are no other plans to bring in attacking cover in this window.
Sporting director Robert Fernandez was speaking at a press conference on Friday for the official unveiling of goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen as their latest signing, but questions centred around the Valencia player.
Fernandez appeared optimistic about signing Alcacer, who has expressed his desire to move to the Catalan club, but was at pains not to put the cart before the horse.
“Until the 31st the market is open and we just have to wait,” he said. “It is true we are interested in him, but I can’t say anything else.
“We have time on our side, I am sure we will exhaust all possibilities.”
With only four days left to sign players, Fernandez made it clear that Alcacer is their only target right now and have no plans to sign any other players.
“If he does not come, nobody comes,” he said.
All business activity is on standby until Monday anyway as Alcacer will travel with Valencia to face Eibar, but there’s also the matter of Munir potentially moving to Celta Vigo to be rubber stamped.
Originally published on Marca.com by Ste McGovern
