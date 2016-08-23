AC Milan offered Tottenham Hotspur midfielder

As AC Milan continue looking to add another midfielder to their squad, Tottenham Hotspur’s Nabil Bentaleb has been proposed to the Serie A club.
Although the Rossoneri completed the signing of Jose Sosa last week, they remain on the lookout for another midfielder before the transfer window closes next week.
Despite having an interest in Benjamin Stambouli of Paris Saint-Germain, the 26-year-old is now closing in on a €10 million switch to the Bundesliga with Schalke.
With Milan’s interest in signing a central midfielder known, they have been offered Bentaleb on Tuesday, given that the midfielder has fallen down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino at White Hart Lane.
However, although the Diavolo are keen on adding midfield depth, the club’s hierarchy are not convinced by Bentaleb and it is believed that no bid for the Algerian will be tabled.
In fact, Schalke, who are also linked with Milan target Stambouli, have also been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old.
