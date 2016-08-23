AC Milan offered Tottenham Hotspur midfielder

Despite Nabil Bentaleb’s availability being made known to the Diavolo, they have shown no willingness to act upon it

As AC Milan continue looking to add another midfielder to their squad, Tottenham Hotspur’s Nabil Bentaleb has been proposed to the Serie A club.

Although the Rossoneri completed the signing of Jose Sosa last week, they remain on the lookout for another midfielder before the transfer window closes next week.

Despite having an interest in Benjamin Stambouli of Paris Saint-Germain, the 26-year-old is now closing in on a €10 million switch to the Bundesliga with Schalke.

With Milan’s interest in signing a central midfielder known, they have been offered Bentaleb on Tuesday, given that the midfielder has fallen down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino at White Hart Lane.

However, although the Diavolo are keen on adding midfield depth, the club’s hierarchy are not convinced by Bentaleb and it is believed that no bid for the Algerian will be tabled.

In fact, Schalke, who are also linked with Milan target Stambouli, have also been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old.

  1. pera - 2 days ago

    We as ac Milan scould have signed Bentaleb instead of Jose Sosa who both are foreign players, but Bentaleb is in my mind a far better player them Sosa is and that is why we scould have signed him, but now that we have signed Sosa in our team, we don”t have a foreign players spot now in our team to sign any more foreign players, but if somebody leaves ten we have a change to sign Bentaleb, because otherwise we are ful !

