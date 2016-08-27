AC Milan look to loan Liverpool outcast

As they aim to pull off one final piece of business before the transfer window closes, AC Milan are considering a move for Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic.
The 22-year-old joined the Reds in a deal worth over €20 million from Benfica but has struggled to make an impact at Anfield and found himself loaned out to Fenerbahce last season.
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has deemed Markovic as surplus to requirements on Merseyside and the club will allow him to leave on loan again this season.
As a result, AC Milan have voiced an interest in taking the winger on loan, according to the Liverpool Echo, but they face stiff competition for the Serbian’s signature.
There is interest in Markovic, who has 21 caps and three goals for his country, from Sporting in Portugal as well as Bundesliga side Schalke before the transfer window shuts on Wednesday.
