Mihajlovic: Maksimovic is dead to me

The tactician is ready to move forward without the defender as the Granata look for their first win of the season against Bologna on Sunday

New head coach of Torino FC, Sinisa Mihajlovic, during his presentation to the press, Turin, 13 June 2016. ANSA/ ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was in no mood to discuss Nikola Maksimovic’s future on Saturday after stating the defender is dead to him.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Napoli for close to €30 million, and he’s done everything in his power to force a transfer.

In fact, the Serbian hasn’t trained with Torino for almost two weeks, and his behaviour has clearly angered Mihajlovic.

“I haven’t heard from him,” he told reporters on Saturday. “As far as I am concerned, Maksimovic is dead to me.”

Torino fell 3-2 to AC Milan on the opening day of the season, but Mihajlovic is ready to get things back on track against Bologna on Sunday.

“It’s right that a city and club like Torino expect more than just avoiding relegation,” he added.

“I am here to achieve something important, and I wouldn’t have joined this side if our only goal was to stay in Serie A.”

