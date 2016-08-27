Mihajlovic: Maksimovic is dead to me

Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was in no mood to discuss Nikola Maksimovic’s future on Saturday after stating the defender is dead to him.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Napoli for close to €30 million, and he’s done everything in his power to force a transfer.

In fact, the Serbian hasn’t trained with Torino for almost two weeks, and his behaviour has clearly angered Mihajlovic.

“I haven’t heard from him,” he told reporters on Saturday. “As far as I am concerned, Maksimovic is dead to me.”

Torino fell 3-2 to AC Milan on the opening day of the season, but Mihajlovic is ready to get things back on track against Bologna on Sunday.

“It’s right that a city and club like Torino expect more than just avoiding relegation,” he added.

“I am here to achieve something important, and I wouldn’t have joined this side if our only goal was to stay in Serie A.”