Official Line-Ups: Napoli v AC Milan

The Azzurri welcome the Rossoneri to the Stadio San Paolo in the headline match-up of the Serie A weekend

by  
Add to Flipboard Magazine. 0 commenti
Milik 1

Maurizio Sarri has turned to Arkadiusz Milik and Dries Mertens as Napoli look to secure their first win of the Serie A season against AC Milan on Saturday.

Neither player started in the Azzurri’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Pescara, though the Belgian did net both goals after coming on for Lorenzo Insigne.

Mertens will look to recreate that magic alongside Milik and Jose Callejon on Saturday, while Mirko Valdifiori is dropped in favour of Jorginho in midfield.

GWG predictor

On the other side Carlos Bacca leads Milan’s attack after scoring a hat-trick against Torino, with Suso and M’Baye Niang starting alongside him.

Gustavo Gomez makes his Serie A debut in place of Gabriel Paletta, who was sent off last weekend.

Napoli (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Milik, Mertens

Substitutes: Rafael, Sepe, Strinic, Valdifiori, Valdifiori, Maggio, Zielinski, Chiriches, Gabbiadini, L. Insigne, Grassi, R. Insigne, Laciski

AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Abate, Gomez, Romagnoli, De Sciglio; Kucka, Montolivo, Bonaventura; Suso, Bacca, Niang

Substitues: D.Lopez, Gabriel, Vangioni, Antonelli, Ely, Calabria, J. Mauri, Honda, Locatelli, Sosa, L.Adriano, Lapadula

Email
Add to Flipboard Magazine.
0 comments

Previous article

Football - Soccer - Lazio v Juventus - Italian Serie A - Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy - 27/08/16. Juventus' Sami Khedira celebrates after scoring against Lazio. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Khedira seals tough win for Juventus

Next article

lazio-maglia-kkmD--451x458@Gazzetta-Web_mediagallery-fullscreen

PICTURES: Lazio honour earthquake victims with special shirt

0 comments

Type your comment here

  • GazzettaWorld

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. Via Angelo Rizzoli, 8 - 20132 Milano. Copyright 2015 © Tutti i diritti riservati. Sitemap | Cookie Policy e Privacy CF, Partita I.V.A. e Iscrizione al Registro delle Imprese di Milano n.12086540155. R.E.A. di Milano: 1524326 Capitale sociale € 475.134.602,10

Login / Register

Forgot your Password

Login / Register

Already have an Account

Get New Password

Already have an Account

accettazione privacy