Official Line-Ups: Napoli v AC Milan

Maurizio Sarri has turned to Arkadiusz Milik and Dries Mertens as Napoli look to secure their first win of the Serie A season against AC Milan on Saturday.

Neither player started in the Azzurri’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Pescara, though the Belgian did net both goals after coming on for Lorenzo Insigne.

Mertens will look to recreate that magic alongside Milik and Jose Callejon on Saturday, while Mirko Valdifiori is dropped in favour of Jorginho in midfield.

On the other side Carlos Bacca leads Milan’s attack after scoring a hat-trick against Torino, with Suso and M’Baye Niang starting alongside him.

Gustavo Gomez makes his Serie A debut in place of Gabriel Paletta, who was sent off last weekend.

Napoli (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Milik, Mertens

Substitutes: Rafael, Sepe, Strinic, Valdifiori, Valdifiori, Maggio, Zielinski, Chiriches, Gabbiadini, L. Insigne, Grassi, R. Insigne, Laciski

AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Abate, Gomez, Romagnoli, De Sciglio; Kucka, Montolivo, Bonaventura; Suso, Bacca, Niang

Substitues: D.Lopez, Gabriel, Vangioni, Antonelli, Ely, Calabria, J. Mauri, Honda, Locatelli, Sosa, L.Adriano, Lapadula