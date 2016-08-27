Official Line-Ups: Lazio v Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain is on the bench once again as Juventus travel to the capital to battle Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

The Argentine was signed from rivals Napoli this summer, but he wasn’t included in the Bianconeri’s starting XI against Fiorentina either, though he did come off the bench to net the winner.

Mario Mandukic starts in his place, while Miralem Pjanic isn’t fit enough to start in midfield. Sami Khedira, Mario Lemina and Kwadwo Asamoah are tasked with taking control of things in the middle of the park.

On the other side Ciro Immobile will look to continue his strong start at his new club after netting against Atalanta. Felipe Anderson returns after playing for Brazil at the Olympics, while Bastos debuts in defence.

Lazio (3-4-3): Marchetti; Bastos, de Vrij, Radu; Basta, Parolo, Biglia, Lukaku; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Lulic

Substitues: Strakosha, Vargic, Patric, Prce, Wallace, Murgia, Cataldi, Leitner, Milinkovic-Savic, Lombardi, Kishna, Djordjevic

Juventus (3-5-2): Buffon; Barzagli, Benatia, Chiellini; Dani Alves, Khedira, Lemina, Asamoah, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Mandzukic

Substitutes: Neto, Audero, Lichtsteiner, Rugani, Evra, Hernanes, Pjanic, Pjaca, Higuain