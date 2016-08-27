Official Line-Ups: Lazio v Juventus

Both teams enter Saturday’s match on a high after registering victories in their opening games

by  
Add to Flipboard Magazine. 0 commenti
Mario Mandzukic Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain is on the bench once again as Juventus travel to the capital to battle Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

The Argentine was signed from rivals Napoli this summer, but he wasn’t included in the Bianconeri’s starting XI against Fiorentina either, though he did come off the bench to net the winner.

Mario Mandukic starts in his place, while Miralem Pjanic isn’t fit enough to start in midfield. Sami Khedira, Mario Lemina and Kwadwo Asamoah are tasked with taking control of things in the middle of the park.

GWG predictor

On the other side Ciro Immobile will look to continue his strong start at his new club after netting against Atalanta. Felipe Anderson returns after playing for Brazil at the Olympics, while Bastos debuts in defence.

Lazio (3-4-3): Marchetti; Bastos, de Vrij, Radu; Basta, Parolo, Biglia, Lukaku; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Lulic

Substitues: Strakosha, Vargic, Patric, Prce, Wallace, Murgia, Cataldi, Leitner, Milinkovic-Savic, Lombardi, Kishna,  Djordjevic

Juventus (3-5-2): Buffon; Barzagli, Benatia, Chiellini; Dani Alves, Khedira, Lemina, Asamoah, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Mandzukic

Substitutes: Neto, Audero, Lichtsteiner, Rugani, Evra, Hernanes, Pjanic, Pjaca, Higuain

Email
Add to Flipboard Magazine.
0 comments

Previous article

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-LIVERPOOL

Tottenham Hotspur player ratings: Valiant Vorm stars for Spurs

Next article

Sissoko Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - Barclays Premier League

Sissoko: I'm not worth Newcastle's asking price

0 comments

Type your comment here

  • GazzettaWorld

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. Via Angelo Rizzoli, 8 - 20132 Milano. Copyright 2015 © Tutti i diritti riservati. Sitemap | Cookie Policy e Privacy CF, Partita I.V.A. e Iscrizione al Registro delle Imprese di Milano n.12086540155. R.E.A. di Milano: 1524326 Capitale sociale € 475.134.602,10

Login / Register

Forgot your Password

Login / Register

Already have an Account

Get New Password

Already have an Account

accettazione privacy