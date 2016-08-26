Sarri: Montella has given AC Milan an identity

While Maurizio Sarri is keen to see Napoli start strong against AC Milan, he knows it won’t be a simple task against Vincenzo Montella’s renewed outfit.

The Azzurri slumped to a 2-2 draw against Pescara last weekend, while the Rossoneri impressed, despite clinging on at the end, to secure a 3-2 win over Torino.

With the two teams set to clash on Saturday night, Sarri knows Milan will provide a stiff test for his side.

“It won’t be easy against Milan,” he told reporters. “I’ve seen all of their friendlies, and Montella has given them an identity.

“They didn’t make any big signings, but they did last summer, and if they can get the most out of them they will do well.

“It will be a complicated game. After playing poorly in the first half against Pescara, the team must be angry. We know we can do better.”

With the transfer market nearing a close, Sarri is counting on keeping hold of Manolo Gabbiadini, as he made it clear he isn’t paying attention to any of the reports linking him with a move to Everton.

“I don’t care about transfer rumours,” he added. “Manolo is available after training the entire week with us.

“He usually starts slow and he is being taken into consideration as it wasn’t his fault we played poorly in the first half against Pescara.”