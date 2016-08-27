Sarri unable to explain explusion in Napoli’s win over AC Milan

After a rollercoaster victory against AC Milan, Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is at a loss in explaining the decision to remove him from the touchline following Mbaye Niang’s strike.

Jose Callejon and Arkadiusz Milik got two goals each in the 4-2 win over the Rossoneri, who also had Juraj Kucka and Niang sent off.

The 57-year-old tactician was sent to the stands after protesting Milan’s first goal, as it looked like Riccardo Montolivo committed a foul in the build up.

“On the first goal there was a clear foul on Jorginho and that made us nervous,” Sarri explained to Premium Sport.

“I then just said ‘what the hell are you doing? [to the referee]. There was no threatening tone or anything offensive. It is probably easer just to send me off, instead of another coach who is wearing a suit.”

Milan did well to bring the score back to 2-2 after being two goals down, and after going on to take all three points Sarri was in the end happy with the performance.

“The result reflects what we saw on the pitch,” he continued. “We [Napoli] only had five minutes where we weren’t concentrating.

“Their [Milan’s] best player was [Gianluigi] Donnarumma and it was hard when they mad it 2-2. It was also every warm and difficult to play football. So all things considered we did well.”

With the end of the transfer window just days away, Napoli are still looking to strengthen their squad and have been linked to Torino defender Nikola Maksimovic, who Granata coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has been critical of.

“I know nothing,” Sarri exclaimed. “I would like to get a central defender though, given [Lorenzo] Tonelli isn’t in the best condition and [Kalidou] Koulibaly will be going to the African Cup of Nations.”