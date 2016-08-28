Napoli player ratings: Milik steps out of Higuain’s shadow

Arkadiusz Milik scored his first ever Serie A goals as Napoli secured a 4-2 victory over AC Milan at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday evening.

The Poland striker, who arrived from Ajax earlier in the summer, hit a first half brace to put the Partenopei in a commanding position.

After Milan hit back to draw level, a fine attacking performance from Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon saw Napoli take advantage of their opponents’ two red cards to seal the win. The latter struck late on before forcing Alessio Romagnoli into a own goal.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Pepe Reina – 5.5

Perhaps ought to have done better with Niang’s strike that allowed Milan back into the match, the Spanish goalkeeper looked far from assured.

Elseid Hysaj – 5

The weak link at the back for Napoli, Hysaj didn’t get forward enough to aid his teammates on the attack, whilst he was caught out in defence all too often. Niang skipped past him with ease to fire in Milan’s first goal.

Raul Albiol – 6

Marshalled the defence well and kept Bacca under wraps for the entire match. The experienced centre-back played a crucial role in the victory and was a calm head at the back for the Partenopei.

Kalidou Koulibaly – 6

Although not at his best, the in-demand defender put in a decent performance and was a physical presence at the back. Bacca beat him on occasion, but it came to nothing.

Faouzi Ghoulam – 6

Enjoyed a good start but gradually faded as the match wore on. Nonetheless, he was a willing runner and flanked Mertens throughout, even if his crosses lacked accuracy.