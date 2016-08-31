Cavani questions Higuain’s decision to join Juventus

After playing the part as Gonzalo Higuain’s predecessor at Napoli, Edinson Cavani has since scrutinised the striker’s decision to join Juventus, suggesting that he would not have not done the same.
Whilst admitting that every footballer has the right to make his own decision, he has implied that his personal principles would not have allowed for him to make such a switch.
“The Napoli fans are very passionate,” said Cavani to AS. “It is not easy to put yourself in another player’s shoes, especially when there is so much passion.
“However, I believe that there are certain things that need to be done correctly and things that should be respected. There are some characteristics that come from my roots and from my principles.
“Gonzalo’s decision is his alone and it is great that he can do what he wants. But we are adults and everyone is aware of what goes on.
“I respect everyone’s ability to make their own choices, but due to my way of thinking, there are certain things that I would not do.”
Furthermore, the Paris Saint-Germain striker also revealed that Atletico Madrid had tried to sign him this summer, although he claimed that he is fully focused on the task in hand in the French capital.
“Yes there was interest from Atletico Madrid,” he added. “I spoke about it with Diego Godin, my teammate from the national side.
“But this is my fourth season at PSG and I have high expectations. Everyone has a part to play in this squad and everyone has the same goals.”
