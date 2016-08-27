Mertens and Milik inspire Napoli to AC Milan victory

Jose Callejon and Arkadiusz Milik might have each bagged a brace, but it was Dries Mertens’ magic which inspired Napoli to a 4-2 win over AC Milan.

The diminutive Belgian picked up from the performance against Pescara in which he scored two goals by laying on Milik’s opener and also having a hand in Callejon’s winner, as he terrorised the Rossoneri backline.

Milan did brilliantly to comeback from two goals down, but gave themselves little chance after Napoli took the lead once again and Juraj Kucka and Mbaye Niang were both sent off. Callejon then added a fourth in the final minute of the game.

In the opening period of the first half it was Milan who looked the better side and had the first real opportunity when the ball fell to Ignazio Abate, but he fired high from range.

Things then turned very much in favour of the home team as Milik opened the scoring. Mertens was played the ball on the edge of the area by Fazoui Ghoulam, he then curled the ball towards the top corner, but it smacked the post. Milik was there to bundle the ball home from close range.

Donnarumma, Milan’s saviour last weekend, was called into action by Mertens again. The Belgian once more cut in from the left then nutmegged Abate, but this time his curling shot was tipped over the crossbar by the young goalkeeper.

Continuing their duel, Mertens was again denied by Donnarumma, who tipped the Napoli forward’s shot, which looked destined for the far corner, out.

The second goal came just after the half hour and it was Milik again after he out-jumped Kucka to head Callejon’s corner past Donnarumma from six yards.

After the break, Milan took just ten minutes to get back on level terms, though it was very much against the run of play.

First, the Rossoneri pulled one back from Niang, who beat Elseid Hysaj for pace then fired low and from a tight angle past Pepe Reina. Then, Suso got the ball on the edge of the Napoli penalty area and rifled a shot into the top corner.

From then on Milan looked more creative in the final third but couldn’t get themselves in front as Napoli’s urgently tried to regain the lead which they did just over 15 minutes later.

Mertens was once again the protagonist cutting in from the left, another identical effort curled to the far post was tipped into the path of Callejon who poked home.

Just one minute later, Milan found themselves down to ten men as Kucka was given his marching orders after collecting two yellow cards, the second for a late challenge on Mertens.

It got worse for the Rossoneri as Niang was also given a red card after receiving a second yellow for pulling down Reina.

And in the dying moments Callejon grabbed his second after good work from Lorenzo Insigne, even though Alessio Romagnoli handled on the line, the goal was given.

Milan take on Udinese after the international break, while Napoli travel to Sicily to face Palermo.