AC Milan facing uncertain end to transfer window

After a quiet summer, AC Milan have finally added to the signings made at the start of the transfer window by bringing in Gustavo Gomez and Jose Sosa.

The pair, who arrived from Lanus and Besiktas respectively, join Leonel Vangioni and Gianluca Lapadula as the only forays into the transfer market made by the Rossoneri since the end of the season.

With just a fortnight remaining until the transfer window slams shut, Milan’s business looks set to be complete until January at least. Funds have been difficult to amass, despite Silvio Berlusconi’s sale of the club to Chinese investors, and Vincenzo Montella is unlikely to be able to splash out on anyone of note to strengthen his squad.

Although Berlusconi promised a gift of €15m for Milan to use on transfers, half of this has already been used to bring in Sosa on a deal worth between €7m and €7.5m. Although the club still have the remainder of this total available, it is becoming all the more unlikely that it will be used.

It has been a summer of severe cost cutting and budgeting at the red half of the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, and this has been reflected in their dealings in the market. Lapadula and Gomez arrived for €9m and €8m respectively, whilst Vangioni came in on a free transfer.

An inability to raise funds through the offloading of assets such as Mattia De Sciglio and Carlos Bacca has further hampered the club, as they aim for a return to European football after last season’s disappointing seventh place finish.